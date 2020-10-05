Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $84.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.98 million to $86.20 million. Freshpet reported sales of $65.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $321.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.81 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $406.91 million, with estimates ranging from $402.06 million to $422.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after buying an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after buying an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after buying an additional 81,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. 298,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.