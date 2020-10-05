Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.33. 234,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

