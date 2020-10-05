HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

HONE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 156,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 2,077,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

