Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.