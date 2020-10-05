Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after buying an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $37.46. 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.