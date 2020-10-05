Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of ILIAF stock remained flat at $$199.12 on Monday. Iliad has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

