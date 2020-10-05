Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 714,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

