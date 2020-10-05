Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 714,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

