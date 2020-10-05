Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,009,980. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,200. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

