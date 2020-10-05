Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $14.05. 10,194,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Infosys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,483,000 after acquiring an additional 472,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,612 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,701,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,898 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

