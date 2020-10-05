Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,068.89 ($66.23).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

LON:ITRK traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,406 ($83.71). The stock had a trading volume of 182,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,545. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,080 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,350.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

