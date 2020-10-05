J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives $115.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 562,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

