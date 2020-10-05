John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

