John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Comments


