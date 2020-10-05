Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.92 ($77.56).

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGX shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €1.88 ($2.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €76.86 ($90.42). The company had a trading volume of 224,955 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.