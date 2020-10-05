Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.33 ($6.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEO shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Leoni stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €5.05 ($5.94). The company had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.72 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of €13.76 ($16.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

