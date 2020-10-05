Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 1,412,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,105. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

