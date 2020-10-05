Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

LSI stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.63. 461,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

