Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $38.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.18 million and the highest is $38.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $168.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $248.51 million, with estimates ranging from $188.10 million to $308.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

LGND stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 289,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,154. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

