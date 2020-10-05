LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $37.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 1,883,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 57.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

