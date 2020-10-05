MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.96. 135,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 116.52, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.58.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.3704969 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,728,516. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total value of C$86,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,059.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,900 shares of company stock worth $4,104,628.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

