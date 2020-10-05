Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.06. 285,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

