MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.74. 17,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,527. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

