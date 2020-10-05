Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

MNRO traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 310,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

