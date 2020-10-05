Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

MWA stock remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,087. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

