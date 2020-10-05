Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.81. 75,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.