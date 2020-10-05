NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 236,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,416. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after buying an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after buying an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after buying an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit