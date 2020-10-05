NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 236,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,416. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after buying an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after buying an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after buying an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

