NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.00. 2,269,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,885.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

