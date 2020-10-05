Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.67. The company had a trading volume of 829,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,506. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,328 shares of company stock valued at $18,464,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 719,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $130,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.