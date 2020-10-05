Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.20.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $1,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,857.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.45. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $217.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

