Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $231.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.00. 392,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,095. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.66. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $9,764,545 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

