Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 1,017,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 65.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,770. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.