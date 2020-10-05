PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. 380,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

