PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDSY. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. PRADA S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

