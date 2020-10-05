Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives $68.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $36.45. 236,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

