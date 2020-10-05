Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. 236,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,669. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

