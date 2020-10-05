Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,621 shares of company stock worth $8,699,976. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.62. 682,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.55.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

