Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.70). Regenxbio posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 18,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.91.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.