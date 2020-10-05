Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,204,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,966,000 after purchasing an additional 950,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relx by 80.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 659,318 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $14,122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 57.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 455,202 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
