Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.22. 715,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

