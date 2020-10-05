Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.91.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

TSE RY traded up C$1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$95.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,815. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total value of C$715,978.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,540.09. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,237 shares of company stock worth $2,238,878.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

