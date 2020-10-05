Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.82). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. 355,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

