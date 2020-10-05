Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Sartorius from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $$339.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.28. Sartorius has a twelve month low of $190.78 and a twelve month high of $348.00.

