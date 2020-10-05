Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives €101.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €101.64 ($119.58).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

SU traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €106.70 ($125.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.22.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

