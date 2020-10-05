Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Skyworks Solutions also reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $151.62. 1,275,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,911. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

