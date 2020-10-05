Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,208,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,271,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

