Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.37. 960,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.