Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.00 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

NYSE:SWK traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 706,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,856. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.