State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

STT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.39. 1,286,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,843. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

