Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €16.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.84).

SZU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETR SZU traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.44 ($19.34). 161,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -37.97. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.43.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

