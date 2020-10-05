SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Danske lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of SVCBY stock remained flat at $$11.50 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. Equities analysts predict that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

