TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.54.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.76. 853,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,136. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

